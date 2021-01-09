Incident closes highway between Enderby, Armstrong

Highway 97A is closed in both directions between Armstrong and Enderby due to a motor vehicle incident Saturday night.

A vehicle incident was reported between Stepney and McLeery roads just before 10 p.m. by DriveBC on Jan. 9, 2021, six-kilometres south of Enderby.

Traffic is being detoured via Stepney Road and Stepney Crossing Road.

More information to come.

Only three days ago, a serious multi-vehicle collision closed the highway just south of Enderby for several hours and sent five to hospital.

