Incident at Decker Lake

The Burns Lake RCMP were called to the Decker Lake area on April 15, 2020 shortly before 8:30 p.m. Upon police arrival, they discovered one person had been injured and was subsequently taken to hospital for medical treatment. The investigation is a priority, is active and ongoing. At this time, Rcmp have no further information to release. Lakes Disrtrict News will have on ongoing updates as more information is comes in.