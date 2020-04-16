Incident at Decker Lake

The Burns Lake RCMP were called to the Decker Lake area on April 15, 2020 shortly before 8:30 p.m. Upon police arrival, they discovered one person had been injured and was subsequently taken to hospital for medical treatment. The investigation is a priority, is active and ongoing. At this time, Rcmp have no further information to release. Lakes Disrtrict News will have on ongoing updates as more information is comes in.
