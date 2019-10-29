Inaugural craft fair in Penticton honouring community builder who passed away in July

Unique items like this glass work will be available at the Artisan’s Christmas Craft Fair at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre Saturday and Sunday. (file photo)

Having trouble finding the perfect Christmas present for family and friends?

The inaugural Artisan’s Christmas Craft Fair, featuring 165 vendors from around British Columbia, happening this weekend will probably have something you’re looking for.

“You’ll find a little bit of everything. Specialty foods, clothing, body products, candles, paintings. We have different types of jewelry. We’ll have a good array of everything,” said organizer Frances Callaghan, who own 2 Ladies Soupin It Up. “It’s all one of a kind, created by the artisan.”

“It’s promoting local. It’s promoting artisans,” she added.

The craft fair is replacing the Okanagan Makers Christmas Craft and Sustainable Living Show held in Penticton at this time for about two decades, but which was cancelled last winter after long-time community organizer Laurel Burnham announced she could no longer do it.

Sadly, Burnham passed away in July after losing a battle to cancer, but the new craft fair is being held in Burnham’s honour, Callaghan said.

This year, to recognize all the work Burnham has done for the community, the fair will feature what Callaghan called a “Christmas Tree of Hope,” decorated with 400 angels made by one of the vendors. There will also be a donation box with all the money raised going to Penticton’s Hospice House.

“People will come in and can take an angel off the tree and put it on their tree in her memory and leave whatever amount they want to donate,” she said.

The Artisan’s Christmas Craft Fair takes place Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. Admission is $4, but kids under 14 get in free.

