In SD73, there is an app for parents

A new app launched by School District 73, reported on by KTW in September, is now live, enabling better communication with parents.

The app provides parents with news and critical updates in a timely fashion via their their mobile devices.

Information about a school, upcoming events, calendars and maps with directions to schools and contacts are now available at the push of a button.

“A cougar sighting, for instance, and we want to alert parents. We can do that immediately,” said SD73 superintendent Alison Sidow.

The app is available for download on Apple iTunes and the Google Play store.