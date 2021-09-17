In Princeton not even COVID can stop Terry Fox, or Barb Gagnon

Four time cancer survivor works hard to pull off run under pandemic conditions

Barb Gagnon and Dana Slatten are teamed up to raise money for cancer research. Photo submitted.

Not even COVID can stop Terry Fox.

The annual Terry Fox Run, like last year, will take place in Princeton this weekend with some pandemic twists.

The run is scheduled for Sept. 19, and participants and donors are encouraged to walk, run, cycle or ride a horse in any direction they choose.

It’s called: One Day, Your Way.

Barb Gagnon, chair of the local event, has been participating in, or organizing, Terry Fox runs for at least 30 years.

She has beaten cancer four times, and lost many family members to the disease.

Related: Four-time cancer survivor again organizes Princeton Terry Fox Run

Yet she is upbeat and optimistic for this year’s fundraiser.

“If every person in Canada donated one dollar we would have more than $30 million,” she said.

Gagnon has set up shop for several Saturdays at the community market, taking donations, selling t-shirts and spreading enthusiasm.

Two years ago the Princeton-based campaign raised more than $7,000 between the run and a golf tournament.

Last year under COVID, between the run and school events, the town raised $1,515.

For 2021 Gagnon hopes for more success, even though gathering restrictions under COVID are still in place. She noted that local woman Dana Slatten has already raised approximately $500.

“She’s just amazing. If Dana can do it, so can you.”

Gagnon will be at the Veterans Square market Saturday, Sept. 18, and Sunday, Sept. 19, and hopes to sign up more participants.

For more information on how to donate go to www.terryfox.org.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.