IN PICTURES: Prince Rupert Active Living Fair, Apr. 13

3rd Avenue was cordened off for the Pop-up Prince Repert event

Aspen Clouthier and Zakarie Bonneschranz in full cosplay at the archery stand (Gareth Millroy

Once again the rain was no match for Prince Rupertites’ spirits as they ventured out to attend the Active Living Fair on Saturday, April 13.

Downtown streets were cordoned off to allow for the various stalls and tents to be set up along 3rd Ave. for the second running of the fair by organizers Pop-up Prince Rupert.

Activities lined up for the community included mixed martial art display by North Coast Mixed Martial Arts, fitness and yoga demonstrations by K2 Cycle Fitness. Fantasy archery with Good Times Games and Electronics was a popular event with the kids.

City of Prince Rupert communications manager Veronika Stewart said the Fair is one of the Redesign Prince Rupert events funded in part by the city.

“We aim to revitalize downtown Prince Rupert and 3rd avenue in particular. We focus on human capital retention and events like these are to designed to make the city more desirable as a place to live,” said Stewart.

There was an activity for every member of the family, from young to old, to take part in and it.

