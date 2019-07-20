Elizabeth Mclean in the bouncy castle during the Uptown Askew’s Family Day event Saturday, June 20. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

In photos: Uptown Askew’s Family Day

The Uptown Askew's Family Day event was filled with classic cars, face painting, bouncy castles and donkeys.

