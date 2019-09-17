How excited were you for the Rock Creek Fall Fair?

IN PHOTOS: The Rock Creek Fall Fair

Rides, races, music and bubbles - the Rock Creek Fall Fair had something for all attendees

  Sep. 17, 2019
  • News

The 74th annual Rock Creek Fall Fair saw thousands of visitors from across the Kootenay-Boundary and Okanagan flood the fair grounds and enjoy a weekend of rides, races, animals and entertainment. Competition winners will be announced in a future edition of the Boundary Creek Times.

