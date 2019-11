Teck Resources held a water quality open house on Tuesday, October 29 at the Fernie Senior's Drop-in Centre to speak with residents about safety, water quality, and environmental considerations pertinent to its Elk Valley operations on Tuesday evening. Nic Milligan, Manager, Social Responsibility with Teck, began the evening with an important reminder for Elk Valley residents to have their furnaces maintained and serviced, as the onset of winter increases the risk of potentially fatal carbon monoxide poisoning, particularly with older or poorly maintained furnaces.