In Photos: Sicamous marks Remembrance Day

Sicamous’ 2020 Remembrance Day gathering drew a smaller and more spread out crowd than past years and many present wore masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Otherwise, the solemn event in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the wars of the past was the same as ever, with speeches reflecting on the sacrifice of service members and the need for enduring peace.
