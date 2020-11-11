Rob Sutherland leads the Colour Party at the Sicamous Remembrance Day ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11. (Jim Elliot-Eagle Valley News)

In Photos: Sicamous marks Remembrance Day

A small, spread-out crowd and many masked faces made 2020 obviously different from previous years

Sicamous’ 2020 Remembrance Day gathering drew a smaller and more spread out crowd than past years and many present wore masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Otherwise, the solemn event in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the wars of the past was the same as ever, with speeches reflecting on the sacrifice of service members and the need for enduring peace.

