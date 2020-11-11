In photos: Kelowna commemorates Remembrance Day

Ceremonies may have been cancelled, but residents are encouraged to remember at home

Remembrance Day in Kelowna looks different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Legion branches across the province planned to have small indoor services on Nov. 11 but as B.C. saw an increase in COVID-19 cases, the Royal Canadian Legion B.C./Yukon command ordered branches to cancel their services, even if they’re supposed to be small.

The Kelowna branch went ahead with its wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph, but it was closed to the public. Instead, the ceremony was filmed and will be broadcast on Shaw TV.

Local politicians were present at the ceremony, as were local veterans.

Ceremonies and services may have been cancelled, but residents are being asked to “remember at home”.

