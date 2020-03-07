IN PHOTOS: Hometown Hockey descends on Salmon Arm

Event-goers were treated to a viewing of the Stanley Cup and live entertainment

Scott and Toni Campbell stand next to their daughter Sydney Rose Margaret Campbell taking a seat in the Stanley Cup at the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase in Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

The first day of the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase in Salmon Arm featured live music, fiery entertainment and the chance to take a photo with the Stanley Cup on Saturday, March 7.

More events are planned for Sunday, starting with autograph signing with Kirk McLean at 11 a.m. at the Marine Park parking lot.

[gps-image name=”20845608_web1_200311-SAA-Hometown-hockey-setupSUNDAY.jpg”]

