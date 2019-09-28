In Photos: Competitors fly high at the Josh Jam skate competition

The event was held at the Blackburn skatepark

Kohl Piccini lines up his next run through the skatepark during the Josh Jam skate competition on Saturday, Sept. 28. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm)

On Saturday, the Salmon Arm skatepark was a-buzz with pumping music and the clattering of skateboards on concrete.

The second annual Josh Hunter Memorial Skate Jam, also known as the Josh Jam, saw boarders of a wide age range take to the cement and grind across rails at Blackburn Park. The event was held to celebrate the life of Josh Hunter, a Salmon Arm resident who in August of 2018, died of a fentanyl overdose.

Boarders regularly swerved and jumped over a physical piece of Josh’s legacy, a bench in the form of a skateboard that was fundraised for by one of Josh’s good friends Trevor Piccini and installed in late 2018.

The event doubles as a fundraiser for Mom’s Stop The Harm, a network of Canadian families whose loved ones died from drug related harms or who have struggled with substance use. The Josh Jam will donate 20 per cent of proceeds to this group.

