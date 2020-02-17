IN PHOTOS: 2020 Wilgress Lake Fishing Derby

Wilgress Lake was pock-marked with auger holes over the Family Day long weekend, when fishers camped out to snag top prize in the 2020 Wilgress Lake Fishing Derby, hosted by the Boundary Métis Association.
Kids and adults alike took part in races, a tea boiling competition and snow and ice sculpture making.
Results
Adult Fishing Derby
1st Place – Kevin Robillard – One pound, 14 ounces
2nd Place – Dave Anderson – One pound, 13 ounces
3rd Place – Jack Anderson – One pound, seven ounces
Youth Fishing Derby
1st Place – Zak Wolfram – One pound, three ounces
2nd Place – Josh Hoolikoff – 11 ounces
3rd Place – Dillon Feron – seven ounces