IN PHOTOS: 2020 Wilgress Lake Fishing Derby

Kevin Robillard, left, is awarded top prize by organizer Doug Arnott for catching a fish weighing one pound, 14 ounces.(Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Wilgress Lake was pock-marked with auger holes over the Family Day long weekend, when fishers camped out to snag top prize in the 2020 Wilgress Lake Fishing Derby, hosted by the Boundary Métis Association.

Kids and adults alike took part in races, a tea boiling competition and snow and ice sculpture making.

Results

Adult Fishing Derby

1st Place – Kevin Robillard – One pound, 14 ounces

2nd Place – Dave Anderson – One pound, 13 ounces

3rd Place – Jack Anderson – One pound, seven ounces

Youth Fishing Derby

1st Place – Zak Wolfram – One pound, three ounces

2nd Place – Josh Hoolikoff – 11 ounces

3rd Place – Dillon Feron – seven ounces

