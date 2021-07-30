In-person events returning to Delta venues

City staff report includes list of events from July 30, 2021 through to the end of 2022

Nearly 300 people participated in the 2019 North Delta Terry Fox Run on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Sungod Recreation Centre. After moving to virtual model for 2020, the event will return to an in-person format on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (James Smith photo)

Public events are back on Delta’s calendar beginning next month.

With the province now in phase 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan, the city is able to resume scheduling in-person events, including the pandemic-delayed openings of the new North Delta track and field facility (Aug. 14), North Delta Centre of the Arts (Oct. 16) and Douglas J. Husband Discovery Centre (Nov. 6).

A report by city staff presented at Delta council Monday afternoon (July 26) lists a number of confirmed and tentative city- and community group-led events scheduled from July 30, 2021 through to the end of 2022.

Among the in-person events set to return this year are the Tsawwassen Sun Festival (July 30-Aug. 2), Terry Fox Run (Sept. 19), Delta Studio Stomp (tentatively Sept. 25-26) and Remembrance Day ceremonies, as well as celebrations to mark Halloween and Christmas.

The schedule also includes Hockey Canada’s World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, set to take place (at least in part) at Sungod Arena Nov. 4-12. The tournament featuring three Canadian teams and five international entries is meant to showcases “the future stars of the game,” according to the event’s website. (Story on page 15)

In February 2020, Hockey Canada was considering a joint bid to host the 2021 event in North Delta, Langley and Chilliwack. To date, no official announcement has been made by Hockey Canada or any of the host cities.

Meantime, other local favourite events set to return in 2022 include the Polar Bear Swim, Battle of the Badges, Delta Idol, Easter egg hunts, the Delta Triathlon, Concerts in the Park, Ladner Bandfest, North Delta Family Day, Tsawwassen Soap Box Derby, Canada Day celebrations, the Boundary Bay Airshow, Day at the Farm and the Luminary Festival, among many others.

The status of the Tour de Delta and other BC Superweek races — which were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 — is currently unknown, and the report notes city staff will produce a separate report on the subject.

The staff report notes there is interest from the community for “larger and more exciting family-oriented and community-wide celebrations, which could include music festivals, arts and cultural events and special celebrations. Events would include options for all ages that would celebrate the rich diversity of residents.”

The report also says that while virtual events will wind down as Delta enters phase 4 of the restart plan, city staff will continue to develop alternate ways to deliver programs and services for those who may not yet feel comfortable returning to larger gatherings.

Events scheduled for this August and September include:

• Tsawwassen Sun Festival (July 30 – Aug. 2): Activities include a drive-in movie at Tsawwassen Commons on Sunday, a classic car “reverse” parade on Monday, and virtual activities such as bingo, cooking classes and music concerts.

• North Delta Track Grand Opening (Aug. 14, 11 a.m.): The event will take place at the new track facility next to North Delta Secondary and feature speeches, a ribbon cutting, plaque unveiling, food service and other activities.

• Delta Virtual Triathlon (Aug. 20-21): Open to racers age 3 and up, participants can swim, bike and run on their own time and route. Swim sessions will take place at the Ladner Outdoor Pool.

• South Delta Family Dog Show (Sept. 12, 2-4 p.m.): Fun family dog show at Winskill Park, hosted by the Rotary Club of Tsawwassen.

• Battle of Britain Commemorative Parade (Sept. 18, 1 p.m.): Featuring a fly-by of vintage aircraft followed by a parade onto the square at the Boundary Bay Airport, an inspection of the assembled air cadets and an address by the review officer.

• Terry Fox Run (Sept. 19, 9 a.m.): Run/walk fundraiser to celebrate the life of Terry Fox and raise money for cancer research, taking place at Sungod Recreation Centre and South Delta Recreation Centre.

• Delta Studio Stomp (tentatively scheduled Sept. 25-26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.): A tour of local artist studios in North Delta, including the Watershed Artworks Gallery Shop and other displays at the North Delta Recreation Centre.

• Culture Days (Sept. 24-Oct. 24): Virtual and in-person events at the Tsawwassen Arts Centre and North Delta Arts Centre.

— with files from Tom Zillich

