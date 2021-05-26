Swan reflection on Francois Lake. (Wren Gilgan photo/Lakes District News)

In-flight reflections

The weather has warmed up, lakes have thawed and birds are enjoying flights close to the lake searching for food. Here, Burns Lake local Wren Gilgan captured a Swan and its reflection on Francois Lake. (Wren Gilgan photo/Lakes District News)

  • May. 26, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Burns Lake Lakes District News

