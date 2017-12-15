In face of upswing in auto thefts, Campbell River RCMP make an arrest

Ford F-350 pickup trucks have been the preferred targets during an upswing in auto thefts in Campbell River, according to Campbell River RCMP.

And police got a break in the case on Wednesday when a stolen van was spotted, prompting a combined effort by Campbell River RCMP including general duty officers, Police Dog Section, plainclothes officers and forensic identification. A male and female pair were located and arrested for theft of the van and possession of stolen property.

Over the past few months, the Campbell River RCMP has seen an increase in the theft of autos, predominantly in Ford F-series pick-ups, specifically targeting F-350’s, Cpl. Ron Vlooswyk said. RCMP members were able to recover two of these stolen pickups from the Willow Point area in Campbell River as well as vehicles stolen from both Nanaimo and Duncan.

On the Tuesday evening, the Ford van that led to the break in the case was stolen from a business in Campbell River.

A male and female couple who are residents of Campbell River were identified as suspects in these thefts through subsequent investigation. Both are in custody and before the courts. Further investigation continues.

Cpl. Vlooswyk reminds vehicle owners to lock their doors, keep valuables out of sight and says, “Report suspicious activity immediately to police and take steps to make your property a ‘hard target’ to deter thieves.”

