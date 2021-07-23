Improvements in Embleton Mountain fire lead to evacuation orders, alerts to be rescinded

The Embleton Wildfire is still classified as out of control.

There are currently 97 active wildfires within the Kamloops Fire Centre, Thursday, July 23.

Wildfires of Note

There are 16 wildfires of note within the Kamloops Fire Centre.

Sparks Lake

The Sparks Lake wildfire is estimated to be 56,211 hectares in size and is still classified as out of control. An increase over the last few days has been on the northeast flank of the fire.

Evacuation orders for 296 properties within the Thompson-Nicola Regional District remain in place, as well as an order issued by the Chief and council of the Skeetchestn Indian Band, effective July 2. There are also evacuation alerts for 298 properties due to the wildfire.

Restrictions within the vicinity of the Sparks Lake wildfire has been updated. The Area Restriction Order no longer includes the Lac du Bois Provincial Park boundary, which took effect July 20. A map of the restricted area can be found here.

There are 95 firefighters, 10 helicopters and 43 pieces of heavy equipment on the site of the wildfire. The cause is believed to be by human, but is still under investigation.

Momich Lake

The Momich Lake wildfire is estimated to be 2,500 hectares in size. The cause of the fire is under investigation and the fire is classified as out of control.

An evacuation order has been issued by the TNRD for one property and issued evacuation alerts for two properties, both in Electoral Area “O”.

The BC Wildfire Service is monitoring the fire with support of industry, 25 pieces of heavy equipment and one helicopter.

Embleton Mountain

The fire is estimated to be 920 hectares in size and is still classified as out of control. Today (July 23), two-unit crews are focusing on hotspot extinguishment and working toward extinguishing the entire perimeter 50 feet inwards. The long-term goal is 100 feet. Fallers are continuing to work along the delivery line to ensure crew safety.

Structure protection is being removed in areas where it’s no longer needed, though personnel are still patrolling and available if required.

An evacuation alert for 148 properties in the Heffley Lake area was rescinded on July 22 by the TNRD. Two evacuations orders for both 132 properties in Whitecroft and seven properties west of Whitecroft were also rescinded at that time and they were downgraded to an alert status. An evacuation alert for Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality has also been rescinded.

The cause of the wildfire is under investigation. Resources being utilized for this wildfire include three helicopters, 46 firefighters, two structure protection crews (11 personnel), Sun Peaks Fire Rescue (six total persons), 10 pieces of heavy equipment and seven danger tree assessors/fallers.

Clearwater Fire Zone

According to BCWS dashboard, there are 23 active fires in the Clearwater Fire Zone. Thirteen are classified as out of control, including four in Wells Gray Park, seven are classified as being held and three are under control.

newsroom@clearwatertimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Clearwater Times