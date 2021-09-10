Improvements continue on rail trail north of Naramata

Second phase of work will begin on Sept. 13

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is coordinating with Recreation Sites and Trails BC and the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association to complete surface improvements along the Kettle Valley Rail Trail between Myra Canyon and Chute Lake.

Resurfacing work is taking place along 20 trail sections with an accumulated distance of three kilometres. These sections have received severe damage in recent years.

Trail work will begin Monday, Sept. 13 and is expected to be complete by the end of the month.

Crews will be working at various locations along the 16-kilometre section between Chute Lake and Myra Canyon.

The trail will not be closed during this time however, delays are expected while construction crews and heavy equipment are present. This will help ensure the safety of trail users and work crews.

Trail users are asked to respect equipment, barriers and all posted signage.

This resurfacing work is part of the second phase of the trail improvements project between Myra Canyon and Chute Lake.

The first phase, which included base preparation and drainage improvements, was completed in early summer. The project was delayed due to the extreme fire risk in the area.

