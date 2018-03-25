Improvements coming to West Shore bus routes

BC Transit will be making a number of changes to improve service in the West Shore beginning April 9. (Black Press file photo)

Improvements to bus routes are coming to the West Shore this spring. Starting on Monday, April 9, B.C. Transit will be creating more effective connections that will take better advantage of the West Shore Parkway and Westhills exchange. Improvements involved the restructuring of existing routes and schedules to better meet the demands of the growing population.

The 47 bus, Goldstream Meadows/downtown will now start and end at Westhills exchange, bus 57 will run as Thetis Heights/Langford to Langford exchange, then will continue on to Westhills exchange as route 58 Goldstream Meadows.

Bus 58 will now provide service along West Shore Parkway. Routes have also been adjusted on the 52 (Colwood/Millstream/Bear Mountain), 53 (Colwood/Langford) and 56 (Thetis Heights/Langford) buses. A new route 65 Sooke/Westhills/downtown will replace route 61X and will be offering service via West Shore Parkway and Westhills exchange. The adjustments are part of the Westshore Local Area Transit plan that is part of the Victoria Region Transit Future Plan.

For more information visit bctransit.com.

