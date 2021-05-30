Impromptu Orange Shirt Day planned for Tuesday in Chilliwack

Teachers urged to wear orange in honour of the 215 children found to be buried in Kamloops

Flags have being lowered this week at Chilliwack School District sites, and teachers are being asked to wear orange.

The Chilliwack Teachers’ Association is urging all of its members to take part in an orange shirt day on Tuesday, June 1. A notice went out to all members that the wear-in will be “in support of the families and Indigenous members impacted by the findings at the Kamloops Indian Residential School.”

“Tuesday is a day of solidarity in Chilliwack but members are encouraged to wear orange and show their support all week long.”

The district’s flags will remain at half-mast throughout the week, along with the City of Chilliwack’s flags. They made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday. They also asked everyone to wear orange to school on June 1.

Flags at all sites @ChilliwackSD33 will be at half-mast effective this morning and until end of the week to honour the lives of the 215 children from kamloops. Please wear orange to school on Tuesday, June 1 to support families that have been impacted by these tragic events. — Chilliwack Sch.Dist. (@ChilliwackSD33) May 30, 2021

READ MORE: Vigil grows at Chilliwack church as community grieves children buried at residential school

@CHWKcommunityjpeters@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Chilliwack Progress