Impromptu Orange Shirt Day planned for Tuesday in Chilliwack

Teachers urged to wear orange in honour of the 215 children found to be buried in Kamloops

Flags have being lowered this week at Chilliwack School District sites, and teachers are being asked to wear orange.

The Chilliwack Teachers’ Association is urging all of its members to take part in an orange shirt day on Tuesday, June 1. A notice went out to all members that the wear-in will be “in support of the families and Indigenous members impacted by the findings at the Kamloops Indian Residential School.”

“Tuesday is a day of solidarity in Chilliwack but members are encouraged to wear orange and show their support all week long.”

The district’s flags will remain at half-mast throughout the week, along with the City of Chilliwack’s flags. They made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday. They also asked everyone to wear orange to school on June 1.

