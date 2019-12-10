A truck crashed through the front of a Tim Hortons located at Highway 33 and Hollywood Road on Monday night. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Impairment a possible factor in Kelowna Tim Hortons crash: RCMP

One person inside the restaurant suffered minor injuries

Impaired driving may have led to a late-night collision that saw a truck drive through the front doors of a Kelowna Tim Hortons, according to RCMP.

The incident occurred just after 9:40 p.m., Monday, at the corner of Highway 33 and Hollywood Road. After blowing through the front doors, the truck caught fire and two witnesses assisted in removing the driver, a 32-year-old Kelowna man from the vehicle.

Upon arriving at the scene, fire crews knocked down the blaze which had started between the truck and an adjacent vehicle.

“There was a fire in the building upon arrival, it was knocked down quickly,” said Stephens. “There was also an occupant in the truck, three to four workers inside, possibly three customers, but everyone got out safely.”

One person inside the restaurant suffered minor injuries and the driver was transported to the hospital by police for assessment.

The circumstances that led to the incident are still unclear.

Kelowna RCMP is continuing to investigate the collision.

