Impaired, hit and run drivers keep Port Alberni RCMP busy

Calls for service to the Port Alberni RCMP were steady throughout the Canada Day long weekend, although no major problems were reported.

Port Alberni RCMP media liaison officer Cpl. Amelia Hayden said the detachment dealt with several impaired drivers over the weekend. Five drivers received 90-day driving prohibitions and vehicles impounded while two other drivers are being investigated for impaired driving incidents and may appear in court at a later date.

Police also responded to two hit-and-run collisions and the suspect drivers were later located and charged.

In the early morning hours on Saturday, a pickup truck collided with a minivan, which then struck two other trucks parked along River Road near Heath Road.

The driver of the pickup truck fled the scene, however police later identified and located the 27-year-old suspect driver from Port Alberni and issued him a ticket for failing to remain at the scene.

Port Alberni RCMP responded to a second hit-and-run collision which occurred early Sunday morning in the 2700-block of Fifth Avenue. A Volkswagon Jetta was parked on the roadside when it was struck by a white Mazda 6 which then fled northbound on Fifth Avenue. The collision had been captured on video surveillance in the area.

The driver of the suspect vehicle later contacted the owner admitting responsibility for the collision. RCMP met up with the 18-year-old Port Alberni man and he was issued a ticket for failing to stop after a collision with an unattended vehicle. His vehicle had received extensive front end damage as a result of the collision.