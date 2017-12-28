Sicamous RCMP remove impaired drivers from the road.

Impaired drivers removed from road

Sicamous, Canoe and Salmon Arm drivers temporarily lose licence, vehicles

Sicamous RCMP were busy over the holiday reminding people it’s against the law to drink and drive.

A 39-year old Sicamous man lost his driver’s licence and vehicle for a few days after being caught with booze on his breath.

Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil reports that at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, police stopped a vehicle on Riverside Avenue. The officer detected liquor on the driver’s breath and issued a breath demand. This resulted in a three-day suspension of licence and vehicle.

Later that night, around 11 p.m., police stopped another vehicle on Riverside for a sobriety check. McNeil said the driver displayed signs of impairment and was given a breath demand.

“The 31-year-old Canoe resident provided breath samples in excess of the legal limit, which resulted in a 90-day suspension of her driver’s licence and a 30-day impound of her vehicle,” said McNeil, adding a Class 7 or Learners driver’s licence requires the driver have no alcohol in their system while operating a vehicle.

On Dec. 23 at 1 a.m., Sicamous RCMP stopped a vehicle on Highway 1 for a sobriety check on the driver. The officer noted the driver, a 23-year-old Salmon Arm resident, showed signs of impairment. A breath demand was made but the driver refused to provide a sample. As a result, the man was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

contact

Previous story
SAR called out Christmas Day to rescue lost angler from Alberta
Next story
Kelowna bans parking on snow routes

Just Posted

Rudolph Abram Dyck

  • 11 hours ago

 

Fire crews respond to crash at Fairview

 

Tree knocks out power, accidents plague roads

 

Homeless on Hastings volunteers feed hungry, one sandwich at a time

 

Most Read