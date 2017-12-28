Impaired drivers removed from road

Sicamous RCMP were busy over the holiday reminding people it’s against the law to drink and drive.

A 39-year old Sicamous man lost his driver’s licence and vehicle for a few days after being caught with booze on his breath.

Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil reports that at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, police stopped a vehicle on Riverside Avenue. The officer detected liquor on the driver’s breath and issued a breath demand. This resulted in a three-day suspension of licence and vehicle.

Later that night, around 11 p.m., police stopped another vehicle on Riverside for a sobriety check. McNeil said the driver displayed signs of impairment and was given a breath demand.

“The 31-year-old Canoe resident provided breath samples in excess of the legal limit, which resulted in a 90-day suspension of her driver’s licence and a 30-day impound of her vehicle,” said McNeil, adding a Class 7 or Learners driver’s licence requires the driver have no alcohol in their system while operating a vehicle.

On Dec. 23 at 1 a.m., Sicamous RCMP stopped a vehicle on Highway 1 for a sobriety check on the driver. The officer noted the driver, a 23-year-old Salmon Arm resident, showed signs of impairment. A breath demand was made but the driver refused to provide a sample. As a result, the man was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

contact