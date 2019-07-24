Impaired driver does $60K damage to railway equipment in Chemainus crash

This Hyundai Tuscon caused $60,000 damage to railway equipment on Chemainus Road after an early morning crash on July 24. (Dave Mackesey photo)

Dave Mackesey was awoken in his bed at about 1:45 a.m. on July 24 to the sound of a loud crash.

Mackesey, who lives on Chemainus Road, said he realized it was likely a car crash nearby so he got dressed and went to see if there was any assistance he could provide.

He said he came across a badly damaged late-model Hyundai Tuscon just south of the railway tracks on Chemainus Road.

“It was just one car with one occupant, the man who was driving,” Mackesey said.

“The Chemainus fire department, the RCMP and the ambulance service were soon on scene. It appears the car left the road, struck and tore out the grade-crossing signal post, carried on over the track and collided with and uprooted a signal control box. There was oil and car fluids all over the place. (The driver) didn’t seem injured other than in shock.”

A statement from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment said the Hyundai Tuscon collided with a transfer railway box on the side of the road resulting in $60,000 in property damages.

The driver, a 52-year old Crofton man, was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition for driving under the influence of alcohol.

“There were no passengers in his vehicle, and no other vehicles were involved in the collision,” the press release said.

“The driver was released from police custody at the scene. British Columbia Ambulance Services transferred the driver to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. The vehicle was not drivable and was towed from the scene by McBrides Towing.”