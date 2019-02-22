Impaired driver crashes car on East Trail street

Despite its ongoing campaign against drinking and driving, another impaired driver was taken off the road by police on Sunday morning.

The Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment issued a press release describing an incident involving a suspected impaired driver on Feb. 17 at 12:57 a.m.

Police attempted to stop a 31-year-old female driver after an “officer became suspicious that she was driving while impaired on Second Avenue, in Trail.

“Before the police officer could stop the driver using the emergency lights and siren, the driver crashed her vehicle into a snow bank and trees on the side of the road.”

The police report stated the vehicle sustained minor damaged from the accident.

“The police conducted an investigation into the alleged impaired driving by the driver. The police officer issued her a Immediate Roadside Prohibition and her vehicle was impounded for 30 days.”