Impaired driver clocked driving almost double the speed limit in Nanaimo

Woman in her 20s has car impounded, gets ticket for excessive speeding

An allegedly impaired driver was ticketed for excessive speed and given a driving prohibition in Nanaimo after her car was clocked at 137 kilometres per hour in 70km/h zone. (File photo)

A woman caught speeding at nearly double the speed limit had to arrange for a ride home after police impounded her car in Nanaimo this week.

The incident unfolded at about 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, on the old Island Highway near Dorman Road where an RCMP officer conducting speed enforcement saw an older-model Hyundai Elantra approaching at high speed. His laser speed measuring device clocked the car travelling at 137 kilometres per hour on the stretch of road, which has a speed limit of 70km/h.

The officer turned his vehicle around and a pulled over the Hyundai to discover that the woman, in her 20s, had two passengers with her and was allegedly displaying strong symptoms of alcohol impairment.

The driver failed two breath samples and was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and her car was towed and impounded for 30 days. She was also served with a $483 ticket for excessive speed and the officer helped her arrange for a sober driver to give her and her friends a ride home.

Nanaimo News Bulletin