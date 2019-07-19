Impaired driver caught travelling double the speed in playground zone: Saanich police

A driver Saanich police say was impaired and travelling more than double the speed limit in a playground zone has been ticketed and handed a 90-day suspension.

A traffic officer at the 4400 block of Emily Carr Drive measured the driver’s vehicle travelling at 63 km/h shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday. The speed limit in the area is 30 km/h.

Investigation after the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was pulled over, revealed he was impaired by alcohol, police stated in a news release.

In addition to the ticket and suspension, the vehicle was impounded.

