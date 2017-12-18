Immunization clinics this week

A valley-wide push is on to get Okanagan teens vaccinated following a meningococcal outbreak which has hit a Vernon girl hard.

A Grade 11 student from Kalamalka Secondary is in Vancouver in a medically-induced coma.

A series of public clinics took place on the weekend for students who do not have access to the secondary school system (home schooled students, university or college students, high school students who may have missed or know they will miss their scheduled school clinic).

Those in the school system who have not yet been immunized will get their shots this week.

The clinics are as follows:

NORTH OKANAGANCharles Bloom (Lumby) – today (Monday, Dec. 18)Vernon Christian School – today (Monday, Dec. 18)Vernon Secondary – Tuesday, Dec. 19Clarence Fulton – Wednesday, Dec. 20Pleasant Valley (Armstrong) – Wednesday, Dec. 20AL Fortune (Enderby) – Wednesday, Dec. 20WL Seaton – Thursday, Dec. 21

CENTRAL OKANAGANGeorge Elliott (Lake Country) – today (Monday, Dec. 18)Cst. Neil Bruce (West Kelowna) – today (Dec. 18)Glenrosa (West Kelowna) – today (Dec. 18)Rutland Secondary – Tuesday, Dec. 19Aberdeen – Tuesday, Dec. 19Kelowna Secondary – Wednesday, Dec. 20KLO – Thursday, Dec. 21Immaculata – Thursday, Dec. 21Dr. Knox – Thursday, Dec. 21Kelowna Christian School – Thursday, Dec. 21OKM – Friday, Dec. 22Heritage (Rutland) – Friday, Dec. 22

Mount Boucherie and La Sable clinics took place Dec. 15

SOUTH OKANAGANSimilkameen Elementary Secondary – today (Monday, Dec. 18)Princeton Senior – today (Monday, Dec. 18)Penticton Seconday – Tuesday, Dec. 19Princess Margaret (Penticton) – Wednesday, Dec. 20

Summerland Senior clinic took place Dec. 15 and Oliver and Osoyoos clinics were in November.

“IH would like to remind the public, the vaccine has been offered to grade 9 students in B.C. since 2016, as part of the routine immunization program. If you have received this vaccine as part of the grade 9 immunization program in 2016/17, you don’t need to be re-immunized,” states Interior Health.

Students who have not received this vaccine are recommended to attend an immunization clinic at their school.