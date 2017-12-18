Immunization clinic at Princeton highschool is just for students

Princeton residents who want to receive the Meningococcal vaccination are being asked to call the local health unit at 250-295-4442.

An immunization clinic being held at Princeton Secondary School today is for high school students only.

Interior Health declared a Meningococcal outbreak last Thursday after having seen an increasing number of cases of the disease in the 15-to-19-year-old age group in the last six months, including the very recent case of a Kalamalka Secondary School Grade 11 student, who remains in hospital in Vancouver in a medically induced coma.

In 2017 there have been 11 cases so far, including one teen who tested positive for the disease who died.