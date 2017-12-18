Immunization clinic at Princeton highschool is just for students

Call the health unit for more information

Princeton residents who want to receive the Meningococcal vaccination are being asked to call the local health unit at 250-295-4442.

An immunization clinic being held at Princeton Secondary School today is for high school students only.

Interior Health declared a Meningococcal outbreak last Thursday after having seen an increasing number of cases of the disease in the 15-to-19-year-old age group in the last six months, including the very recent case of a Kalamalka Secondary School Grade 11 student, who remains in hospital in Vancouver in a medically induced coma.

In 2017 there have been 11 cases so far, including one teen who tested positive for the disease who died.

