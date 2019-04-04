Images released by Campbell River Crime Stoppers following alleged theft at liquor store

Police are asking for help identifying a man in connection with an alleged shoplifting incident at a liquor store in Campbell River.
Images posted on the Campbell River Crime Stoppers website show a man who “shoplifted merchandise from a local liquor store then fled on a bicycle,” according to a notice on the site.
No further details were provided about the case, except that the alleged incident of theft under $5,000 took place on Sunday, March 31.
Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers, using the hotline 1-800-222-8477 or the Crime Stoppers website.