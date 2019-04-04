Images released by Campbell River Crime Stoppers following alleged theft at liquor store

RCMP seeking public's help in identifying man following shoplifting incident

Police are asking for help from the public in identifying a man in images released by Crime Stoppers following an alleged shoplifting incident at a local liquor store.

Images posted on the Campbell River Crime Stoppers website show a man who “shoplifted merchandise from a local liquor store then fled on a bicycle,” according to a notice on the site.

No further details were provided about the case, except that the alleged incident of theft under $5,000 took place on Sunday, March 31.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers, using the hotline 1-800-222-8477 or the Crime Stoppers website.

