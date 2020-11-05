ILWU strike called off in Prince Rupert

A tentative agreement has been struck between ILWU Local 522 and SGS in Prince Rupert, averting a strike that was scheduled to begin today.

“ILWU Local 522 has secured a tentative agreement with SGS in Prince Rupert and Vancouver and the strike in Prince Rupert has been officially called off for Nov. 4, 2020,” ILWU Canada president Rob Ashton stated in a press release on Nov. 4.

“This is a first agreement for these workers.”

SGS is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company with more than 89,000 employees and a network of more than 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world. SGS’ role in Prince Rupert is mainly centred around grain shipments at the Port of Prince Rupert.

Prince Rupert Northern View