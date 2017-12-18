Illness numbers grow in Interior Health

GI and RI illnesses reported in Vernon, Lake Country, Kelowna, Penticton and Castlegar

A gastrointestinal outbreak in Vernon continues to spread.

Interior Health reports the outbreak is at Vernon Jubilee Hospital as well as The Hamlets (a retirement home on 29th Avenue)

A respiratory infection has also been listed at facilities throughout the Okanagan.

Vernon’s Noric House is among those with reported RI. Others are Lake Country Lodge, Orchard Manor in Kelowna, Westview Place in Penticton and Talarico Place in Castlegar.

The first RI case was reported in Penticton on Dec. 12, while the first GI case was reported at VJH Dec. 11.

“In order for an outbreak to be declared over, there must be no new case declared for 96 hours,” said Richard Harding, Interior Health’s acute health services administrator.

“Frequent hand-washing is the best tool to fight the spread of illness,” said Harding.

