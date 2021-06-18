Illegal open burn in Naramata will be left to smoke

BC Wildfire could not confirm whether the property owner had been fined

The illegal open fire above Naramata continues to smoke on Friday, June 18. The fire was left to burn itself out by BC Wildfire. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)

Be prepared to smell and see smoke from Naramata over the next couple of days.

The illegal open fire off the Arawana Forest Service Road was spotted around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 17.

“The smoke may remain visible for the next few days,” said Kamloops Fire Centre information officer Taylor MacDonald.

Members of BC Wildfire responded to investigate the smoke and found the open burn there. With the fire contained to its perimeters and at the time not at risk of becoming a wildfire, BC Wildfire did not have the jurisdiction to put out the burn.

READ MORE: Fire above Naramata is an illegal open burn

BC Wildfire also could not confirm whether the property owner would be issued a fine for their violation of the open fire ban in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

The wildfire service agency reminds the public that Category 2 and Category 3 open fires as well as other equipment and activities are prohibited throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre region.

Dry weather has many concerned about the risk of wildfires.

A vehicle that crashed into a ditch off of Highway 97C on Wednesday, reportedly burst into flames, sparking a wildfire. The fire grew to nine hectares near Merritt and is currently considered under control by BC Wildfire.

Near Lytton, another wildfire has led to evacuation alerts and orders after a believed human-caused wildfire grew to 110 hectares.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.