Illegal garbage-dumping in Chilliwack just got more expensive

Garbage left behind in Chilliwack's natural areas is hazardous to people and wildlife

Fines are going up for illegal garbage-dumping and pallet-burning in Chilliwack.

Council approved amendments Tuesday to hike fines from $200 to $500 per offence, which is the maximum under Chilliwack’s bylaw.

“Chilliwack is a beautiful place to live, and it is everyone’s responsibility to help keep it clean and green,” said Mayor Popove. “Not only is tossing your garbage out of the car window or driving your furniture into the woods disrespectful to your neighbours, it’s also harmful to our natural environment.”

Additional fines of up to $2,000 may be levied under the Offence Act, and offenders may also be charged the cleanup costs associated with the illegally dumped materials.

“Illegal dumping is unsightly, costly, and dangerous,” according to the city notice. “Garbage left behind in our natural areas is hazardous to people and negatively impacts wildlife.”

Volunteers are crucial to local efforts. A volunteer group from Rosedale Elementary recently collected 400 kilograms of nails, from pallet fires and other litter along the Fraser River. In 2018, the city paid for the disposal of 27 tonnes of garbage, in addition to funding the Adopt-a-Road-River-and-Park-Trail programs which oversee 137 volunteer groups who perform hundreds of cleanups a year.

Find free and low-cost disposal options at chilliwack.com/wastewizard or through the Chilliwack Curbside Collection App, or more at chilliwack.com/stopdumping.

