Conservation officers in Terrace intercept illegal shipment of fish product

An illegal shipment of fish product has been intercepted by conservation officers in Terrace.The product was being transported from Prince Rupert to Vancouver, according to a release from the Conservation Officer Service. (photo Conservation Officer Service)

The product was being transported from Prince Rupert to Vancouver, according to a release from the Conservation Officer Service.

One male was arrested and awaits charges.

More details on the incident to come.

