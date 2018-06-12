Illegal dump site near West Kelowna is finally clean

After months of organized cleanups, the site off of Highway 97 is clean

A massive illegal dump site has been finally been returned to its natural state.

Tire Stewardship BC removed the last tires from an illegal dumping ground between West Kelowna and Peachland.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer our services to the regional district and the community surrounding this illegal dumpsite. Our program takes pride in knowing the tires will be disposed of in an environmentally-friendly way, and the area will be cleaned up for those who live in the area,” said executive director Rosemary Sutton.

According to the district waste reduction officer Rae Stewert, a new gate and lock have been placed on the road off of Highway 97 to prevent dumping from happening in the future.

The illegal dumpsite located on the hill near the intersection of Highway 97 and the Okanagan connector was found back in October by the Peachland Fire Department. Hundreds of tires have been dumped there, along with household waste, broken appliances and construction debris. It is not known who has been dumping the illegal waste, a news release for TSBC said.

The property is owned by the province and a clean-up initiative was launched by the Regional District of the Central Okanagan with the assistance of the Okanagan Task Force, staff from nearby Gorman Bros. Lumber Mill and numerous resident volunteers in the area.

Tire Stewardship BC has offered to step in and help the regional district by removing the hundreds of tires left behind, then transport, recycle and dispose of them in an environmentally responsible way. The scrap tires will be ground into crumb rubber and used to create a variety of products including athletic tracks and playground surfaces, the release said.

