IIO investigating after police dog bites man near Ladysmith

RCMP dog bit man during traffic stop on Friday, April 17

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating after a man was bitten by a police dog during a traffic stop near Ladysmith on Saturday, April 17.

According to the IIO, the RCMP attemted to stop a white minivan on the Trans-Canada Highway, but the man driving did not stop. Police vehicles were used to bring the van to a stop and the man was removed from the vehicle, with assistance from a police dog.

During the arrest, the dog bit the man, who was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has relevant information should call the IIO Witness Line at 1-855-446-8477 or fill out the contact form at iiobc.ca

