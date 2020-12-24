IIO investigates after man dies in Port Alberni

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) has been called to Port Alberni after a man died in a police-involved incident on Dec. 23.

The Port Alberni RCMP were called to the 4200-block of Morton Street at 6:38 p.m. for a man with a weapon on the roof of a residential building. When officers arrived, according to S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP, the man injured himself with the weapon and collapsed. Officers provided first aid until an ambulance arrived, and the man was transported to West Coast General Hospital for treatment.

The man died shortly after arriving at the hospital, Shoihet said.

The IIO BC was called in to determine whether police actions are linked to the man’s death. The RCMP will not be releasing any more information on the incident as it is now under investigation by the IIO.

Nanaimo News Bulletin