IHIT to share ‘significant developments’ in South Surrey torched-SUV investigation

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team officials say they have “significant developments” to announce this morning with regard to the August 2017 death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi.
In a news release this morning, spokesman Cpl. Frank Jang said the news would be shared at a conference set for 11 a.m. at the Surrey RCMP detachment.
Dhesi was last seen leaving the family home, with the family car, at 9 p.m. on Aug. 1. Her body was found in a torched SUV at 12:20 a.m., in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue in South Surrey.
Police have said they do not believe the 19-year-old’s death was a random act.
Today’s news conference follows a series of appeals for information, including from Dhesi’s family.
