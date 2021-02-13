RCMP stock. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press)

IHIT investigating ‘suspicious’ death in Surrey

Police say male found dead at a home

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating a “suspicious” death.

Police were called to an “incident” in the 19300-block of 66th Avenue around 7:17 p.m. on Friday (Feb. 12), according a release from Surrey RCMP. It doesn’t specify what the incident was.

When officers arrived, Surrey RCMP said they found a deceased male and police “are treating the death as suspicious at this time.”

More to come.

