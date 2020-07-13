IH reveals Kelowna spots where COVID-19 exposure may have occurred

Interior Health (IH) announced on Sunday that further testing of people who gathered at various Kelowna locations between June 25 and July 6 has allowed their team to identify certain locations where individuals may have been exposed to COVID-19.
IH urges those who visited the Cactus Club on Water Street, and Pace Spin Studio between those dates to self-monitor and get tested if they have coronavirus symptoms.
This advisory follows IH’s July 11 notice directing those who attended gatherings in downtown Kelowna, specifically Discovery Bay Resort and Boyce Gyro Beach Lodge between those dates, to self-isolate.
“Public health contact tracing is under way, and where possible, IH is reaching out directly to individuals who have been exposed,” IH confirmed.
Eight cases of COVID-19 had been identified as of July 11 related to these gatherings, six of the individuals reside outside of Interior Health.
Anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms is asked to get tested for the virus.
In Trail, testing is being done at the Kiro Wellness Centre. Call 250.304.5210 for information.
Testing is not recommended for people who have no symptoms.
COVID-19 symptoms include; fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, loss of taste or smell.
Milder symptoms may include; runny nose, fatigue, body aches, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.