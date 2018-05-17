Interior Health advises people to find other sources of water if they are unsure about the safety of their drinking water. Photo submitted

IH issues drinking water precautions

Be careful during and after floods

  • May. 17, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Interior Health is advising residents that drinking water can be impacted during and after floods. If you are unsure of the safety of your water or uncertain about how it is impacted, then you should use an alternate source that is not affected by floods, such as bottled water.

Individuals with compromised immune systems and chronic illnesses, infants, or the elderly are at higher risk when the drinking water is affected.

Floods may significantly increase risk to your health by introducing raw sewage, chemical contaminants, and debris into water sources.

It is important to remember the following when your drinking water is affected by floods:

· Do not drink or use any well water that has been contaminated with flood waters. Do not swallow water while you are showering or bathing. Your drinking water sources may need to be treated and tested before consumption can resume.

· For cleaning of your dishes, rinse them for a minute in diluted bleach (one tablespoon of household bleach per gallon of tap water). If you are using a dishwasher, use the hot wash and dry cycle.

· Many disease causing microbial agents, such as E. Coli may be present in water impacted by flooding. Wash your hands with soap after contact with flood waters or handling items that have come into contact with flood waters.

Previous story
Equestrian Society loses to Vernon in track battle
Next story
Riding Club benefits from Community Forest support

Just Posted

Steinbach Pistons out of RBC Cup after 4-1 loss to Chilliwack

 

IH issues drinking water precautions

  • 22 hours ago

 

FCM to bring RDN’s marine litter resolution out nationally

  • 22 hours ago

 

Victim named in Langley gas station murder

 

Most Read