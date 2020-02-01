If you want to play Dungeons and Dragons in Vanderhoof, here is your chance

A new Facebook Group called Vanderhoof Gamers Guild aims to get people together to play the game

There is a spike in interest in Vanderhoof for gamers who like to play Dungeons and Dragons, after a recent Facebook post on the Community Message Board received a lot of responses.

Dimitri Nikolitsas made a post asking Vanderhoofians if anyone was interested in playing Magic: The Gathering and/or D&D (Dungeons and Dragons) 5th edition.

“Would be nice to get a gaming group together in town and meet up regularly,” Nikolitsas wrote.

The Omineca Express reached out to Nikolitsas for more information about the interest he received.

He said there was a lot of response after he made the post.

“More noticeable was how many people haven’t played by wanted to try. I was also surprised with a couple of people who play remotely with friends in different towns.”

There is more interest for Dungeons and Dragons than Magic, he added.

People who have been playing the game for multiple years, reached out to Nikolitsas and asked him to set up a group.

On Jan. 30, he started a Facebook group called Vanderhoof Gamers Guild, with the help of the local radio station host Connor Svensrud. The goal is to create a common platform for like-minded enthusiasts, he said.

Approximately 32 people have shown interest as of now.

For Nikolitsas, his love for Dungeons and Dragons revolves around the game’s focus on “storytelling, having fun, working together. It is also fantastic that the only limit you have in playing is your own imagination.”

He said even though there are different groups of friends who get together and play the game, there isn’t any official group.

For Nikolitsas, the biggest excitement about seeing interest from the community is that he will get to play the game with others in town.

“I am also excited to have the opportunity to meet new people in the community and bond over slaying dragons and ousting evil,” he added.

