If it’s down, it’s a danger, dial 9-1-1

BC Hydro reminds the public how to stay safe this storm season

BC Hydro is emphasizing the importance of electrical safety during this storm season as electrical contact incidents resulting in serious injury are on the rise.

Damage to BC Hydro’s electrical infrastructure is more common during the fall and winter months as strong wind, heavy rain and snow can cause trees and branches to knock down power lines and damage other electrical equipment.

Every downed power line should be considered live and dangerous – even if it is not smoking, sparking, or making a buzzing sound – and it should be treated as an emergency.

If a member of the public comes across a downed power line, they should:

• Stay back at least 10 metres (33 feet) – about the length of a city bus.

• Dial 9-1-1 and let the dispatcher know a power line has fallen or is damaged.

• Keep others in the vicinity at least a bus-length away until BC Hydro crews and first responders arrive on scene to make the area safe.

BC Hydro is also reminding British Columbians to use caution, stay 10 metres back and dial 9-1-1 if they come across a low-hanging power line close to the ground, a tree that has fallen on a power line, a power pole with a broken crossarm or a power pole leaning more than two metres.

For more information on electrical safety, visit bchydro.com/besafe.