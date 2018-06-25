Identities of human remains found near Ucluelet still unknown

"We're still in the early stages of the investigation."

Officials are still trying to determine the identities of two people whose remains were recently found near Ucluelet.

Police say the remains were discovered by a woman walking her dog near Ucluelet sometime between June 11-15, though the exact date and location has not been made public.

Andy Watson of the B.C. Coroners Service told the Westerly News on Monday that the investigation to determine the identities of the decedents is ongoing.

“We’re still in the early stages of the investigation,” Watson said. “I have no other information to share at this time.”

Watson declined to comment on the conditions the remains were found in and said there is no expected timeline for details to be released.

“We never like to speculate on timelines,” he said. “So many factors can come into play…We’ll take the time to make sure that we get the information that’s required. Obviously, our role on this at this stage is to determine the identity of the decedents. We’ll do whatever we can to do that and work with the other agencies that we need to.”

The Westerly News has reached out to the B.C. RCMP for comment.