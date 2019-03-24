Identifying child care space needs on the island

B.C. government is providing a $25,000 grant for more than 70 communities to help improve daycare

In this photo, children colour at a child care centre in North Vancouver. The province just announced over $1 million in grants for local governments to do an inventory on child care spaces. (Province of B.C. photo)

More than $1 million in grants is going toward improving childcare in communities across B.C.

The provincial government is providing grants of up to $25,000 to more than 70 communities. Queen Charlotte and Masset are each receiving $23,750 that will be used to find how many child care spaces are needed today and how to best prepare for the future.

“Childcare is a community effort and our government recognizes the need to include community leaders. The Village of Queen Charlotte will use the grant to create an inventory of existing child care spaces, identify how many child care spaces are needed now and how many will be needed over the coming years, as well as the type of child care that is needed,” said Jennifer Rice, North Coast MLA.

READ MORE: Child care minister listens to challenges Prince Rupert providers face

Funding for child care planning came from a $3-million partnership in September 2018 between the province and the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM).

“We can’t solve the child care shortage on our own. Municipalities know the needs of families in their communities, and this insight will make sure that child care investments are strategic and new spaces are created where they are most needed,” said Katrina Chen, Minister of State for Child Care. “We know that when families have access to affordable, quality child care spaces where they live, it is good for our communities. Local businesses thrive and families have more stability.”

More government funding announcements — up to $1 million — are coming soon to support new licensed child care spaces, according to the province’s press release.

READ MORE: North Coast social worker advocated for behaviour analysis service

Shannon Lough | Editor

Shannon Lough

Send Shannon email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter