ICYMI: Harrison pop-up vaccine clinic on tap for next Sunday

Harrison Hot Springs will once again be home to a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Fraser Health recently announced they are hosting a mobile COVID vaccine clinic at Civic Plaza from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29.

Late last month, Fraser Health announced switching to a hub model for vaccination distribution; this closed all but a few centralized vaccine clinics while communities across the health region frequently host mobile or pop-up vaccine clinics. Up until the recent hub model switch, Agassiz’s Agricultural Hall was the only consistent local vaccination clinic, delivering more than 300 doses per week on average.

Walk-in appointments are available for first and second doses as capacity and supplies allow.

As of Aug. 16, 68 per cent of currently eligible Agassiz-Harrison residents have been fully vaccinated, according to data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

For more information on COVID-19 and upcoming vaccination clinics at fraserhealth.ca.

– With files from Jessica Peters

