Icy warning for Kootenay passes

Freezing rain warning in effect for Highway 3 - Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Environment Canada issued a warning at 2:30 p.m. Friday (Jan. 5) of freezing rain throughout areas of B.C. including Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass. (Photo: DriveBC)

Environment Canada is warning of freezing rain expected or occurring in areas throughout B.C. including Highway 3, from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

The advisory was issued Friday, Jan. 5 at 2:30 p.m.

Areas of patchy freezing rain from the North Thompson to the South Okanagan are now spreading over the Boundary and West Kootenay regions as well as the Kootenay Pass, the advisory stated.

The freezing rain should end through the afternoon and early evening as the nose of warmer air aloft is eroded. Meanwhile the freezing warning is ended for the Nicola and Similkameen regions and may be reissued later this afternoon if the next band holds intact.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.

Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break.

Alerts and forecasts can be continually monitored on the Environment Canada website. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

For more information on driving in winter conditions, click here.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions. For up-to-date details on highway conditions and road closures check DriveBC