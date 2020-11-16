Icy roads have RCMP warning Williams Lake motorists to drive with caution

Mounties are asking motorists to drive with caution Monday morning, Nov. 16, due to icy roads.

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron said Highway 20 and Dog Creek Road areas are particularly icy.

Environment Canada has issued a highway advisory and snowfall warning for Highway 97 from Clinton to Begbie Summit and for the Pine Pass.

Though it is not snowing this morning, snowfall amounts between five to 10 centimetres is in the forecast for Williams Lake this evening and overnight.

